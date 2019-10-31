Cain Velasquez Talks About What To Expect From Him In WWE

In an interview with NYPost.com, Cain Velasquez talked about what to expect from him in a WWE ring:

“I think the more I get comfortable with this, the more you’ll see me.”

“I think in the future for me when I get a little more comfortable with this is to incorporate everything, everything that you can do in combat sports, the MMA, the WWE style of wrestling and also adding the lucha in there as well.”

Regarding why he signed with WWE instead of another wrestling promotion, Velasquez stated “you think of the best in pro wrestling you think of WWE.”