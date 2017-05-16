Cameron Clears Up “I Don’t Date Black Men” Comments, Breezango News, NXT – Mattel

– Earlier this week we posted video from TMZ Sports with former WWE star Cameron talking about The Rock possibly running for President and why she doesn’t date black men. Above is a new video from TMZ Sports with Cameron clearing up her comments after receiving backlash from fans.

Cameron says she has dated black men in the past but like everyone else, she has a preference. She says her comments weren’t meant to be derogatory as she believes everyone is beautiful in their own way. Cameron says we may see her with a black man down the line and she feels she was unfairly criticized after the first video. Cameron says she was branded a racist but is far from racist because she loves everyone and rolls with people of different races.

– Tyler Breeze indicated on Twitter that there will be another edition of “The Fashion Files” on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Breezango are set to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Backlash this coming Sunday.

– It appears Mattel will be making an announcement this Saturday before WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” as the NXT Twitter account posted these teasers:

Good luck trying to “go to sleep” these next few nights as @Mattel’s May 20 announcement draws closer! pic.twitter.com/C1X5bayGPG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2017