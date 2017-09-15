Canadian Olympic Wrestler Visits WWE This Week (Photo), Teddy Long Celebrating, The New Day’s Gear

– We noted before that Xavier Woods was having custom “UpUpDownDown” ring gear being created for The New Day to wear. They debuted that new gear on this week’s SmackDown in Las Vegas as they won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos in the Sin City Street Fight. Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston discuss the new gear and show off custom sneakers in this new video from Woods’ channel.

– WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long turns 70 years old today.

– Canadian Olympic wrestler Erica Wiebe has been at the WWE Performance Center this week and attended last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings as well as Tuesday’s SmackDown in Las Vegas. She was seen talking with WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman at times during the tapings. Wiebe had this Twitter exchange with Triple H after the show, indicating more to come:

It's about to get serious. pic.twitter.com/7HmtBsdzyF — Erica Wiebe (@ericawiebe) September 14, 2017