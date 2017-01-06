Canadian Powerlifter Decides Against Wrestling For WWE

It was reported back in February that WWE had signed Isabel Lahela, a 22-year-old powerlifter from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to a developmental contract and that she would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida sometime this year.

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Lahela will be not be joining WWE after all.

While Isabel was offered a WWE contract and had signed a lease for an apartment in Orlando, she ultimately backed out of everything.

According to the website, she didn’t want to move to the United States and leave her family and powerlifting career behind for a career in wrestling.

Lahela impressed WWE officials at a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last September that also featured current NXT talents Ruby Riot and Kimberly Frankele (a/k/a Kimber Lee). She then began training at Superkick’d Wrestling in Toronto and made her in-ring debut shortly thereafter.

Here are some photos of Lahela.

A big thank you to @virusintl for always keeping me up to date in the freshest gear! ‍♀️ A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

I don't have this body because I make excuses about not having time to go to the gym or eat healthy food. I don't do endless hours of cardio. I don't deprive my body of the nutrients it needs, fats, carbs, and calories in general. I have this body from lifting weights that challenge me and fueling my body with nutritious food. I have this body from being consistent over the course of 3 years and not giving up when I didn't see the results that I wanted right away. I stuck with fitness because I love the process and the results are just the drive that keep me wanting to continue improving every day. Stop saying tomorrow and start the #SlimThickWorkout today Link in Bio A post shared by I S A B E L ☼ L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:34pm PST