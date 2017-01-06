isabel-lahela

Canadian Powerlifter Decides Against Wrestling For WWE

Published On 06/01/2017

It was reported back in February that WWE had signed Isabel Lahela, a 22-year-old powerlifter from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to a developmental contract and that she would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida sometime this year.

According to Squared Circle Sirens, Lahela will be not be joining WWE after all.

While Isabel was offered a WWE contract and had signed a lease for an apartment in Orlando, she ultimately backed out of everything.

According to the website, she didn’t want to move to the United States and leave her family and powerlifting career behind for a career in wrestling.

Lahela impressed WWE officials at a tryout at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last September that also featured current NXT talents Ruby Riot and Kimberly Frankele (a/k/a Kimber Lee). She then began training at Superkick’d Wrestling in Toronto and made her in-ring debut shortly thereafter.

