Candice Michelle Wrestles Her Final Match (Video and Photos)

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle wrestled her final match last night and afterward gave a farewell speech to the crowd.

Her retirement match went down at House of Hardcore 36 in Waukesha, Wisconsin where she defeated Lisa Marie Varon (aka Victoria) with a Tornado DDT-esque move from the middle rope.

Following the match, Michelle talked about joining WWE through the Diva Search, how much winning the WWE Women’s Championship meant to her and how she’s happy to be a role model for her children.

You can see the match in its entirety (beginning at the 2:19:00 mark), as well as her post-match promo, here.

Afterward, Michelle posted the following on Instagram.

I had an Amaizng time in my Final match for @houseofhardcore @thetommydreamer @reallisamarie Thank you for a Magical night A post shared by Candice Michelle (@mrs_candice_michelle) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Thank you everyone for your love and support and making this night so magical! Thank you for listening to my story and sharing my journey of inspiration with you all! One Love ❤️. Forever your Champion!! A post shared by Candice Michelle (@mrs_candice_michelle) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Here are more photos and video from Michelle’s final match.