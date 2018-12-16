Card For EVOLVE 118 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 118 event in Deer Park, NY at the NYWC Sportatorium:

Fabian Aichner vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits defend vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

Special Challenge Match #1

Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

Special Challenge Match #2

Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

SHINE Showcase Match

Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Hoss Fight

Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis

Prelim Match #1

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey

Prelim Match #2 – Four Way Freestyle

Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino