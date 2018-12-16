Card For EVOLVE 118 Event

Here are the matches for tonight’s EVOLVE 118 event in Deer Park, NY at the NYWC Sportatorium:
Fabian Aichner vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits defend vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
Special Challenge Match #1
Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
Special Challenge Match #2
Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry
SHINE Showcase Match
Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart
Hoss Fight
Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis
Prelim Match #1
Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey
Prelim Match #2 – Four Way Freestyle
Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino