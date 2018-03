Here is the card for tonight’s Impact Wrestling One Night Only event, which should be uploaded to the Global Wrestling Network shortly after the event has concluded, in Windsor, Ontario:

Eli Drake vs. Cody Deaner

Alberto El Patron vs. Moose,

Matt Sydal, Sienna, Allie, Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter, Petey Williams, Kongo Kong, Aidan Prince, A1, Phil Atlas, Brent Banks, and El Reverso advertised to appear.