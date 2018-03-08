Card For Tonight’s MLW: Spring Break Event

The MLW: Spring Break event takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida. Here is the final card:
* Unsanctioned Match: MVP vs. Low Ki (with Stokely Hathaway)
* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Matt Riddle vs. ACH
* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin
* Sami Callihan vs. Brody King
* Garza Jr. vs. Último Ninja
* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. The Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Robert Parker)
* Barrington Hughes vs. Vandal Ortagun
* Lance Anoa’i vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman