Card For Tonight’s MLW: Spring Break Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The MLW: Spring Break event takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida. Here is the final card:

* Unsanctioned Match: MVP vs. Low Ki (with Stokely Hathaway)

* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: “Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin

* Sami Callihan vs. Brody King

* Garza Jr. vs. Último Ninja

* Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. The Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Robert Parker)

* Barrington Hughes vs. Vandal Ortagun

* Lance Anoa’i vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

