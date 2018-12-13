Card For Tonight’s MLW TV Taping

MLW is scheduled to hold a television taping tonight in Miami, FL at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple that will later air on their YouTube channel and BeIN Sports. We’ll have spoilers from this taping on the homepage once it concludes. Here is the final card:



*Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart



*Falls Count Anywhere: Sami Callihan vs. LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)



*No Holds Barred: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch



*Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann



*Rush vs. Shane Strickland



*DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)