Ring of Honor will hold TV taping tonight in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena which will feature the fallout from Friday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event. Here is the final card:

-Rush vs. TK O’Ryan.



-ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground match.



-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams.



-PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson.

Brandi Rhodes was advertised as facing the winner of Final Battle’s four corner survival match for the WOH Championship (Kelly Klein)