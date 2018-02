Ring of Honor will hold a TV taping tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Stage. Here is the updated card for the taping:

ROH TV Title Match: Silas Young © vs. Kenny King

Tag Team Match: Best Friends vs. The Briscoes

Singles Match: Adam Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks vs. Social Unsensored

Tag Team Match: The Dawgs vs. Coast 2 Coast