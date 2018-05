Card For Tonight’s ROH War Of The Worlds: Royal Oak

Ring of Honor will hold an event tonight in Royal Oak, MI at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. Here is the final card:



RING OF HONOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) (IF CHAMPIONS) vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (BUSHI & NAITO)



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL (FOR THE ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IF MATT TAVEN BECOMES CHAMPION IN LOWELL)

KENNY KING vs. MARTY SCURLL vs. MATT TAVEN vs. JAY LETHAL

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI



TRIPLE THREAT

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

NON-TITLE

FLIP GORDON, CHEESEBURGER, & JUSHIN “THUNDER” LIGER vs. ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



SHANE TAYLOR vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL