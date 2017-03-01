Carmella – James Ellsworth Update, Daniel Bryan Fines Maryse, Fans On WWE 205 Live, The Miz Rants
– As seen on Tuesday night’s WWE Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that he is fining Maryse $5,000 for her backstage slap to Renee Young. On a related note, The Miz appeared on Talking Smack after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose and as seen below, he lost it.
"I'm the FREAKIN' BEST!! You and this company are PLOTTING AGAINST ME!" – @MikeTheMiz to @WWEDanielBryan & @ReneeYoungWWE #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/B5vMVgOZRu
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017
– The James Ellsworth – Carmella relationship progressed on this week’s WWE SmackDown and the two are now being called “Carmellsworth” on social media.
– 62% of fans on Twitter gave Tuesday night’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2100 votes, seen in this poll:
Did you enjoy tonight's #205Live?
— WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017