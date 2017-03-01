Carmella – James Ellsworth Update, Daniel Bryan Fines Maryse, Fans On WWE 205 Live, The Miz Rants

– As seen on Tuesday night’s WWE Talking Smack, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that he is fining Maryse $5,000 for her backstage slap to Renee Young. On a related note, The Miz appeared on Talking Smack after losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to Dean Ambrose and as seen below, he lost it.

– The James Ellsworth – Carmella relationship progressed on this week’s WWE SmackDown and the two are now being called “Carmellsworth” on social media.

– 62% of fans on Twitter gave Tuesday night’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2100 votes, seen in this poll: