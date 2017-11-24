Carmella & Liv Morgan Have Heated Exchange, Stephanie McMahon, Edge – Beth Phoenix

– After Liv Morgan made her main roster debut last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Carmella took aim at the blonde newcomer on Twitter, leading to a heated exchange.

I can’t say I don’t like their attitude. But let me give you a piece of advice. Stay👏🏽Away👏🏽 From👏🏽 Me. And my gear drawer…. #SDLive — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 22, 2017

DONT 👏🏼 TELL 👏🏼 ME 👏🏼 WHAT👏🏼 TO👏🏼 DO👏🏼 and your gear drawer seems to have all my stuff in it. https://t.co/XR8NKiECGg — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 22, 2017

Dang, I didn’t realize you could even see my tweets. 🙈 Guess you finally unblocked me. https://t.co/jKO0cMws6i — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 22, 2017

Wow thanks for even noticing that I had you blocked. I knew you checked my page 😊 #IssaFan https://t.co/CsbBPQPvyB — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 22, 2017

– In this video, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon chooses Survivor Series 2017 as her WWE Network Pick of the Week.

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix celebrates her birthday today as she turns 37 years old.

Her husband, Adam “Edge” Copeland tweeted the following.

Happy birthday to my tag partner in life @TheBethPhoenix you continue to amaze me with how you tackle life. With compassion, soul, drive and love. Thank you for putting that smile in my eyes. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) November 24, 2017

Her response: