Carmella & Liv Morgan Have Heated Exchange, Stephanie McMahon, Edge – Beth Phoenix

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– After Liv Morgan made her main roster debut last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Carmella took aim at the blonde newcomer on Twitter, leading to a heated exchange.

– In this video, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon chooses Survivor Series 2017 as her WWE Network Pick of the Week.

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix celebrates her birthday today as she turns 37 years old.

Her husband, Adam “Edge” Copeland tweeted the following.

Her response:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR