Carmella Responds To Negative Article, How Kurt Angle Ranks Himself

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Carmella responded to an article entitled “15 Female Wrestlers Who Would Be Considered Ugly If They Were Never Famous” with the following message:

– During a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle responded to a question about where he would rank himself among the greatest wrestlers in history:

“At the very top. Yes, I feel that way. It kind of sucks that my matches in TNA were just as good as the ones in WWE, but the WWE Universe didn’t see them. If you add my 11 years in TNA/Japan plus my 7 year WWE run, then yes. I think most would agree with that. But, we all have our own opinions. That’s what is fun about debating. Hearing others’ opinions on it.”

