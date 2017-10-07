Carmella Responds To Negative Article, How Kurt Angle Ranks Himself

– Carmella responded to an article entitled “15 Female Wrestlers Who Would Be Considered Ugly If They Were Never Famous” with the following message:

What is wrong with people. 🙄 Easy to call people unattractive from your moms basement. And if 29 is old then I don't want to be young 👵🏼 https://t.co/WMgX0IgIit — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) October 6, 2017

– During a Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle responded to a question about where he would rank himself among the greatest wrestlers in history:

“At the very top. Yes, I feel that way. It kind of sucks that my matches in TNA were just as good as the ones in WWE, but the WWE Universe didn’t see them. If you add my 11 years in TNA/Japan plus my 7 year WWE run, then yes. I think most would agree with that. But, we all have our own opinions. That’s what is fun about debating. Hearing others’ opinions on it.”