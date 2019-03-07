Carmella Returning To Total Divas

Production is underway for the upcoming season of Total Divas on E! and a few changes have been made to the cast.

It was reported last month that The Bella Twins will not be taking part in the ninth season of Total Divas in an effort to focus on their spin-off series Total Bellas. Nikki will, however, continue to be an Executive Producer, despite not being part of the cast.

Lana also said in a recent interview with Lilian Garcia that she and Rusev got removed from the cast for being “strongly disliked” by the show’s viewers. Paige was also removed from the show since she’s no longer on the road every week with WWE.

To help fill the void, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown LIVE Superstar Sonya Deville, and WWE announcer Charly Caruso are joining the cast. They’re not the only additions as Carmella is returning to Total Divas.

Carmella’s makeup artist posted a video of her on Wednesday and wrote, “Filming tonight with the queen! Catch her on this season of total divas!”

After appearing on season seven, Carmella did not return for season eight. Carmella confirmed her departure on the show during a red carpet interview last May and said that she wanted to focus on being the best SmackDown Women’s Champion she could be.