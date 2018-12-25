Carmella Reveals Best Advice She Has Gotten

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Carmella commented on the best advice that she has gotten in wrestling:

“Something I took away from Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame speech was never be afraid to make a fool of yourself and don’t take yourself too seriously. I really let that sink in and ran with it. In my career I’ve had several different paths and character turns.”

“I was a manager in NXT, then I was the last draft pick and then with James Ellsworth as a champion. I feel it’s important to show different sides of my character and I never take myself too seriously. I’ll never be like ‘oh that’s too silly for me’ or ‘Carmella’s too cool for that’. Any opportunity I get I want to make the most of it and I’m not afraid to look like an idiot.”