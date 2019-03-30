Carmella Reveals Big News, How Old Is The Warlord?

— Carmella revealed some huge news today on her Instagram Story.

I have HUGE NEWS!! Head on over to my IG story for all the details!! 🍷 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 29, 2019

She’s launching her own wine. It’s called “Capo Cagna.”

Carmella wrote, “I’ve been working on this project for almost a year! It’s getting close to launching so I wanted to fill you all in!!”

Carmella then asked fans to follow @capocagna for details.

Some Pretty Big news from @CarmellaWWE on her Instagram Story 🍷🍾🥂 be sure to follow capocagna her official Wine page on Instagram where she will post more details soon !! pic.twitter.com/K8uY5cHrEv — Carmella-Source.Com (@_CarmellaSource) March 29, 2019

