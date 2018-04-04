Carmella Sets WWE MITB Record, WWE Couple Welcomes Child

– Carmella has held the WWE Money In The Bank briefcase for 281 days, making her the longest holder of the briefcase to date. The previous record was held by Edge at 280 days.

– WWE issued the following:

Maria and Mike Kanellis welcome daughter Fredrica Moon

Do you feel the power of love?

You should, because SmackDown Superstars Maria and Mike Kanellis just welcomed their first child into their loving family.

Their daughter, Fredrica Moon, arrived this morning, weighing 6 pounds. Mom and baby are both doing great.

Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Kanellis family!