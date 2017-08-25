Celebrity Comments On Advice He Got From Triple H

Celebrity Stephen Amell commented on the time he wrestled Cody Rhodes at Summerslam 2015 during an interview with SI.com:

“I was standing in the ‘Gorilla’ position before our match,” Amell recalled. “Hunter walked up to me and said, ‘If you think you’re going too fast, slow down. When you’re sure you’re going too slow, then slow down some more. And when you’re positive you’re going too slow, then slow down some more.’ As soon as I walked out into the Barclays, all of the moisture was immediately zapped from my mouth. I literally forgot to get in the ring, but I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with than Cody. It couldn’t have been better.”