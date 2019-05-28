Celebrity Gives Big Praise To AEW

Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley (aka JWoww) wrote the following on her Instagram page:

Last year I took meilani to a wrestling event and she looked at me and said “mommy, why can’t bubby be here?” I explained to her that because Greyson can get overwhelmed with the environment, it just doesn’t seem like an event like that could be possible for him… until last night. Last night was truly a dream come true. I cried watching my @kulturecity family kick ass at the @allelitewrestling MGM event. #aew became the first sensory inclusive professional wrestling company. Watching @cjack930 @oneveronicagirl sing the national anthem and @thebrandirhodes proudly speak about how All Elite is sensory inclusive made this mama so proud 😫😫😫 I can’t wait for Greyson to join me at an event that is certified by @kulturecity… from training the staff, creating sensory rooms and having hundreds of sensory bags on standby Incase anyone needs one… so proud of everyone’s hard work last night. I love you guys 💙