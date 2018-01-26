Celebrity To Serve As Ring Announcer For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE issued the following:

The first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match already has a special guest commentator in Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Now, it has a special ring announcer: Maria Menounos.

The “Extra” host (and WrestleMania veteran) filled in for Kelly Ripa on “Live with Kelly and Michael” earlier today and let slip during an interview with Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) that she will serve as the guest announcer for the inaugural contest.

“Maybe we can throw you in last-minute,” she quipped to Brosnahan. As to whether that happens, there’s only one way to find out. The Royal Rumble event airs at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT this Sunday, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.