Cena & Nikki Attending Movie Premiere Tonight, Batista Talks GOTG2 (Video), WWE Stock

– Former WWE Champion Batista talks about his Drax the Destroyer character and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in this new video. The movie hits theaters on May 5th.

– WWE stock was down 0.09% today, closing at $21.53 per share. Today’s high was $21.62 and the low was $21.32.

– John Cena and Nikki Bella will be attending the New York City premiere of “The Wall” later tonight. The movie hits theaters on May 12th. Cena tweeted the following on the movie today: