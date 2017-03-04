Cena & Nikki Share Moment After WrestleMania, James Ellsworth On His Debut, Fly Over

– As noted, John Cena asked Nikki Bella to marry him in the middle of the ring after their win over The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. WWE posted this backstage video of the happy couple sharing a moment backstage.

– WWE posted this video with the members of Strike Fighter Squadron 204 and Fighter Squadron Composite 12 talking about what it was like to fly over the Orlando Citrus Bowl after Tinashe sang “America The Beautiful” to kick off WrestleMania:

– James Ellsworth made his WrestleMania debut on Sunday in Orlando as he accompanied Carmella to the ring for the SmackDown Women’s Title Six-Pack Challenge, and later tried to interfere on her behalf. Ellsworth tweeted the following on his debut on the grandest stage of them all: