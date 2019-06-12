Cesaro Injury Update, Matt Hardy Praises WWE Star

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cesaro was was not seriously injured as a result of the botched 630 from Ricochet on Monday’s RAW. Ricochet had landed on Cesaro’s knee but Cesaro was said to be “OK” when he was helped to the backstage area.

– Matt Hardy had the following to say about Murphy:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR