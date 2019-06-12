Cesaro Injury Update, Matt Hardy Praises WWE Star

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cesaro was was not seriously injured as a result of the botched 630 from Ricochet on Monday’s RAW. Ricochet had landed on Cesaro’s knee but Cesaro was said to be “OK” when he was helped to the backstage area.
– Matt Hardy had the following to say about Murphy:
Got the opportunity to get in the ring with @WWE_Murphy tonight at #WWEReno for the first time ever. He’s an INCREDIBLE athlete & a @WWE superstar you should definitely keep your eye on.
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 11, 2019