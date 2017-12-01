Cesaro Opens Up About Working With Sheamus

In a recent interview with alarabiya.net, Cesaro talked about teaming up with Sheamus:

“The moment I found out I was teaming with Sheamus was the moment the fans did. It was when Mick Foley announced it on [Monday Night] Raw. I didn’t know much before that, and actually anything you saw on TV since then, and even before that with the best of seven series, was essentially art imitating life.”

Cesaro continued, “Sheamus and I did have a rivalry, and then became a team, and we went from being work acquaintances to becoming best friends. That’s what makes this team so special and what makes the fans connect with us—that they were a part of this whole journey with me and Sheamus.”