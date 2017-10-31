Cesaro Talks About Possibly Facing Kurt Angle In A One-on-One Match, Getting His Teeth Jammed

Cesaro recently did an interview with The Baltimore Sun. Here are the highlights:

On getting his teeth jammed into his lip during his WWE No Mercy pay-per-view match: “Well, the first thing that went through my head was, ‘Ow, that really hurt.’ There was a lot of blood. Then, the doctor came over and checked on me. I said that I was all right. He was ready to look for the teeth around the ring, but I had to tell him that no, they were in there, just up higher. That was not a pleasant experience.”

On his match at WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event: “It was crazy. That’s the one word to sum it up. Starting with Kurt Angle being part of The Shield, to Kurt Angle being back in a WWE ring, being in the same ring as Kurt Angle. Then there were chairs, tables, ladders … garbage trucks. You name it.”

On being able to work with Kurt Angle at WWE TLC: “Selfishly, I was very happy about it. I was a big fan of Kurt Angle when I was growing up. Actually, his book is a big part of the reason that I work out so hard. I thought I was working out pretty hard myself when I was younger, and then I read his book and realized that I needed to step it up, at least a little bit. I knew I may not be able to match his output, but I was going to try my hardest. He had a big influence on me and it was pretty awesome to be in the ring with him in his WWE return.”

On the possibility of facing Kurt Angle in a one-on-one match: “100%. I would love to be in a one-on-one match with him. That’s a dream match for many people, myself included.”