Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, Zack Ryder Unboxes (Video), WWE Superstars Read To Students (Photos)
– Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel’s new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video:
– While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger’s departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner today:
Thanks Big Hoss #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/WLv0NLqSaN
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 3, 2017
– As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools yesterday to celebrate Read Across America Day:
In honor of Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, #CatintheHat is the book of choice today at Cypress Park Elementary! 👊🏽#ReadAcrossAmericaDay #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8NpiAcOm05
— nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) March 2, 2017
.@WWE and @WWENXT Superstars are celebrating at Cypress Park Elementary for Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss's Birthday! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8RRxQlGw8i
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017
.@WWE Superstars @BigCassWWE and @CarmellaWWE are practicing reading out loud with 1st graders for Read Across America Day! #WWEReads pic.twitter.com/8SxFvXX3t3
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 2, 2017