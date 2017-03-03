ryder-miz

Cesaro Thanks Jack Swagger, Zack Ryder Unboxes (Video), WWE Superstars Read To Students (Photos)

– Zack Ryder unboxes Mattel’s new WWE Mutants action figures in this new video:

– While WWE has not confirmed Jack Swagger’s departure after he requested his release earlier this week, Cesaro tweeted the following thanks to his former partner today:

– As seen below, several WWE Superstars read to kids at schools yesterday to celebrate Read Across America Day:

