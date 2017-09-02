CFO$ – WWE Rumor Killer, Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Health Center In Syria, Zack Ryder’s Action Figure Quest

– Music duo CFO$ shot down rumors that they were no longer working with WWE:
Rumor going around that we're no longer working with WWE…FAKE NEWS! 😆
– Sami Zayn announced on Twitter that the mobile health center that he crowdfunded for to be made available in Syria has officially launched. He sent out the following tweet:
Tears of joy on the proudest day of my life.
Our mobile clinic in Syria is up & running!
WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCEhttps://t.co/gvJde51MvN pic.twitter.com/e4SYtiKosZ
– In this video, Zack Ryder goes on a Star Wars action figure quest in honor of “Force Friday.”