CFO$ – WWE Rumor Killer, Sami Zayn Launches Mobile Health Center In Syria, Zack Ryder’s Action Figure Quest

– Music duo CFO$ shot down rumors that they were no longer working with WWE:

Rumor going around that we're no longer working with WWE…FAKE NEWS! 😆 — CFO$ (@CFOSofficial) September 2, 2017

– Sami Zayn announced on Twitter that the mobile health center that he crowdfunded for to be made available in Syria has officially launched. He sent out the following tweet:

Tears of joy on the proudest day of my life. Our mobile clinic in Syria is up & running! WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCEhttps://t.co/gvJde51MvN pic.twitter.com/e4SYtiKosZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 31, 2017

– In this video, Zack Ryder goes on a Star Wars action figure quest in honor of “Force Friday.”