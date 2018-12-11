Chairs Match Announced For WWE TLC

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton will battle it out in a chairs match at the TLC PPV.

The TLC pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Here is the updated card:

WWE Title Match: Daniel Bryan © vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. Dean Ambrose

TLC Match: Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman – If Strowman wins, he’ll challenge for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble & Corbin loses all authority or if Corbin wins then he’s the permanent Raw GM.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey © vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title TLC Match: Becky Lynch © vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match: The Bar © vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy © vs. Cedric Alexander

Ladder Match With Guitar Above The Ring: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Chairs Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Finals