Championship Match Set For Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Event

The news was broken by Hall of Famer Gail Kim on twitter earlier today. At WrestleCon on April 6th in New Orleans, we will see a Knockouts Championship Match as Allie will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie! While both Knockouts have been dealing with different rivalries they will put those aside on April 6th in New Orleans for this Championship Match. Taya Valkyrie would love to win the Knockouts Title live on Twitch! Allie can continue to prove her detractors wrong by successfully defending her Championship against the always dangerous Taya.

Will we see a Road to Valhalla or will the night end with the “Best SuperKick Ever” from Allie? Check out the announcement made by Gail Kim earlier today.

It has been a rough 24 hours for the Knockouts Champion Allie, last night on IMPACT she was taken out by Su Yung and now she has to defend her title against Taya Valkyrie in New Orleans on April 6th. There seems to be no rest for Allie. Check out what Su Yung did to Allie!