Championship Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping! There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver and there is nothing like seeing it live – get your tickets NOW and be there LIVE when the stars of ROH do battle in Nashville!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! The new trio of Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky made their presence known and felt at Final Battle when they attacked the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Adam Page and The Young Bucks.



The new trio, known as SoCal Uncensored, have called their shot and they want an opportunity to compete for championship gold. They will get it in Music City!



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



The wars between The Young Bucks and The Addiction run long and deep, the teams seemingly intertwined at every turn since the The Addiction debuted as a team in ROH in 2014. Both teams have dominated the tag team scene but the war has expanded to the new realm of World Six-Man Tag Team Championship competition!



At the international television taping in Philadelphia, Christopher Daniels threatened to release company secrets to competitors if he didn’t get exactly what he asked for. Told by COO Joe Koff that any release of information by Daniels would be in direct violation of his contract, Daniels, Kazarian, and Sky have all vowed to inflict as much damage as they can from within.



The new trio, that attacked the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions at Final Battle, continued to make their impact, attacking The Young Bucks after The Bucks’ victory in a triple-threat tag team match. The trio then went on to defeat the Bullet Club trio of Cody, Adam Page, and “The Villain” Marty Scurll. SCU has argued that they deserve a shot at the World Six-Man Tag Team Titles based on Page’s participation in the match – and a title match they have been granted!



Who will leave Nashville ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like seeing Ring of Honor LIVE! Tickets are moving fast – don’t get locked out, get yours NOW!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



JAY LETHAL vs. FLIP GORDON



“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. SHANE TAYLOR



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS