Championship Match Takes Place Before WWE SmackDown Went Live

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center on the USA Network, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella did not wrestle on the show but rather cut a promo backstage.

The reason for that is due to the fact that she actually defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship before the show went on the air against Becky Lynch. The finish of the match saw Carmella retaining after using a roll-up.