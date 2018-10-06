Championship Rematch Announced For SmackDown Live

As seen at Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on the WWE Network, Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s Title over Charlotte Flair by DQ when she hit Flair with the title.

WWE has since announced that Lynch would once again defend the title over Flair on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live.