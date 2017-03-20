Change Announced For WWE RAW Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania
Nia Jax defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bayley in a No DQ non-title match on Monday night’s WWE RAW to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 33 RAW Women’s Title match. Bayley will now defend against Nia, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way. We’ve noted for a few months how that was the original plan for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women’s Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles