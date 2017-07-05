Change To WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago Match, Jack Evans Hospitalized? (Video)

– Ember Moon has reportedly been pulled from the NXT Takeover: Chicago fatal four-way match. The match is now expected to be a triple threat with Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot for the NXT Women’s Championship. Ember Moon was recently seen walking around the Performance Center in a sling.

– There were reports that indy wrestler Jack Evans was hospitalized after appearing to suffer from a seizure at a wrestling event in Mexico on Friday night. In an update on the situation, ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that he wasn’t actually hospitalized and the whole thing was just part of an angle.