nxt-takeover

Change To WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago Match, Jack Evans Hospitalized? (Video)

Published On 05/07/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Ember Moon has reportedly been pulled from the NXT Takeover: Chicago fatal four-way match. The match is now expected to be a triple threat with Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot for the NXT Women’s Championship. Ember Moon was recently seen walking around the Performance Center in a sling.

– There were reports that indy wrestler Jack Evans was hospitalized after appearing to suffer from a seizure at a wrestling event in Mexico on Friday night. In an update on the situation, ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that he wasn’t actually hospitalized and the whole thing was just part of an angle.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.