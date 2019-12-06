Changes For Matt Hardy’s Persona?, WWE NXT UK PPV Main Event

– In an interview with Fightful.com, Matt Hardy revealed that he has at least two new ideas for his persona:

“I have at least two other good things in mind right now. And that’s the important thing, especially for me now. Because I’m much more entertainment driven than I am athletically driven. So it’s important for me to have those things. And also, as an artist, that’s very cathartic for me. And I enjoy being able to come up with this cool, creative idea and then apply it to something. And that’s what it takes to survive in this day and age because the people’s attention spans are so short. Characters constantly have to change and evolve, constantly.”

– It was announced that WALTER will defend the NXT UK Title against Joe Coffey at the next UK Takeover PPV on Saturday, January 12th: