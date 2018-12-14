Changes Made To Sky Sports’ WWE Schedule During The Holiday Season

There have been some changes made to the programming schedule for WWE television on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

On Friday morning, the TV network announced that WWE programs will temporarily move channels during the Holiday season. The reason for this is due to Sky Sports Arena being the home of the PDC World Darts Championship.

It was added that all WWE programming will return to Sky Sports Arena from January 7th onward. Here’s the updated schedule:

Monday, December 17th – WWE RAW will air on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with a repeat airing the following day at 10pm on Sky Sports Action.

Tuesday, December 18th – WWE SmackDown Live will air on Sky Sports Action at 1am, with a repeat airing the following day at 11pm on Sky Sports Action.

Monday, December 24th – WWE RAW will air live on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with a repeat airing December 26th at midnight on Sky Sports Mix.

Tuesday, December 25th – WWE SmackDown will not air live, but will be available from 1am via the On Demand section, at 10pm on December 26th on Sky Sports Mix, with a repeat airing at 10pm on December 27th on Sky Sports Action.

Monday, December 31st – WWE RAW will air live on Sky Sports Action at 1am, with a repeat airing at 9pm on Sky Sports Action on January 1st.

Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 – WWE SmackDown will air live at 1am on Sky Sports Action, with a repeat airing at 10pm on Wednesday, January 2nd.