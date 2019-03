Changes Made To WWE’s 2019 Pay Per View Schedule

Backlash will reportedly take place on June 16th in San Diego, California and Extreme Rules will take place on July 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is the list:

Saturday, June 1 – Lubbock, TX (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 1 – Waco, TX (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 2 – San Angelo, TX (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 2 – College Station, TX (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, June 3 – Austin, TX (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, June 3 – Corpus Christi, TX (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, June 4 – Laredo, TX (WWE Smackdown Live)

Friday, June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 8 – Boise, ID (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 8 – Denver, CO (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 9 – Fresno, CA (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 9 – Stockton, CA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, June 10 – San Jose, CA (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, June 10 – Reno, NV (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, June 11 – Sacramento, CA (WWE Smackdown Live)

Friday, June 14 – Winnipeg, MB (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 15 – Anaheim, CA (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 16 – San Diego, CA (WWE BACKLASH PPV)

Monday, June 17 – Los Angeles, CA (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday June 17 – Palm Springs, CA (Raw Brand House Show)

Tuesday, June 18 – Ontario, CA (WWE Smackdown Live)

Saturday, June 22 – Victoria, BC (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 22 – Missoula, MT (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 23 – Abbotsford, BC (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 23 – Spokane, WA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, June 24 – Everett, WA (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, June 24 – Kennewick, WA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, June 25 – Portland, OR (WWE Smackdown Live)

Thursday, June 27 – Singapore, Singapore (Raw Brand House Show)

Friday, June 28 – Tokyo, Japan (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 29 – Tokyo, Japan (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, June 29 – Jackson, MS (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, June 30 – Monroe, LA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, July 1 – Dallas, TX (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, July 1 – Huntsville, TX (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, July 2 – San Antonio, TX (WWE Smackdown Live)

Saturday, July 6 – Washington, DC (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 6 – Bridgeport, CT (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 7 – Binghamton, NY (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, July 8 – Newark, NJ (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, July 8 – Glens Falls, NY (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, July 9 – Manchester, NH (WWE Smackdown Live)

Friday, July 12 – Augusta, ME (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 13 – Springfield, MA (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 13 – Petersburg, VA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 14 – Philadelphia, PA (WWE EXTREME RULES PPV)

Monday, July 15 – Uniondale, NY (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, July 15 – Poughkeepsie, NY (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, July 16 -Worcester, MA (WWE Smackdown Live)

Friday, July 19 – Reading, PA (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 20 – Wildwood, NJ (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 20 – Columbus, GA (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 21 – Orlando, FL (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 21 – Pensacola, FL (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, July 22 – Tampa, FL (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, July 22 – Ft. Myers, FL (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, July 23 – Miami, FL (WWE Smackdown Live)

Friday, July 26 – Texarkana, AR (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK (Raw Brand House Show)

Saturday, July 27 – Nashville, TN (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 28 – Springfield, MO (Raw Brand House Show)

Sunday, July 28 – Cape Girardeau, MO (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Monday, July 29 – North Little Rock, AR (WWE Monday Night Raw)

Monday, July 29 – Poplar Bluff, MO (Smackdown Brand House Show)

Tuesday, July 30 – Memphis, TN (WWE Smackdown Live)

The Money in the Bank PPV has reportedly been moved from June to May 19th. In addition to that, Twitter account @WrestleVotes is reporting that there will be a June NXT Takeover event in San Jose, CA on June 8th.

WWE Fastlane – March 10, 2019 – Cleveland, OH

WWE Wrestlemania 35 – April 7, 2019 – East Rutherford, NJ

“International PPV” – May 3, 2019 – Saudi Arabia

WWE Money in the Bank – May 19, 2019 – Hartford, CT

NXT Takeover: San Jose – June 8, 2019 – San Jose, CA

WWE Backlash – June 16, 2019 – San Diego, CA

WWE Extreme Rules – July 14, 2019 – Philadelphia, PA

WWE Summerslam – August 11, 2019 – Toronto, ON

WWE Hell in a Cell – September 15, 2019 – Atlanta, GA

WWE Clash of Champions – October 6, 2019 – Sacramento, CA

“International PPV” – November 1, 2019 – Saudi Arabia

WWE Survivor Series – November 24, 2019 – Chicago, IL

WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs – December 15, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN