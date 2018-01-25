Charges Dropped Against Rich Swann

All charges against Rich Swann have been dropped, according to PWInsider. According to the report, prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

Swann was arrested last month in Gainesville, FL and was being charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, which is a third-degree felony in Florida that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

He was also being charged with Battery, which is a first degree misdemeanor that is punishable with up to one year in jail or 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine if convicted.