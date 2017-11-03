Charlotte And HHH Talk Ric Flair/30 For 30 (Video), WWE Title At Astros Parade, New WWE DVD

– Above is video of Triple H, Peter Rosenberg, Charlotte Flair and ESPN Films Executive Producer John Dahl talking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his new “30 For 30” special while at the premiere last week.

– A new four-pack WWE DVD set will be released on January 26, 2018 with a kids theme, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. “4 Kid Favorites: WWE Tag Team Collection” will feature four movies in one package – The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania, The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown, Scooby-Doo & WWE: WrestleMania Mystery, Scooby-Doo & WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon.

– We noted earlier in the week how Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to the Houston Astros for winning the MLB World Series. Below is video of wrestling fan Josh Reddick wearing the title at the Astros victory parade today: