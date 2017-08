Charlotte released the following statement on Instagram regarding her father Ric Flair’s surgery from yesterday:

“Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. πŸ™πŸ»πŸ’œ We will update everyone when we have more information. πŸ’ͺπŸ»πŸ˜€β€οΈ”