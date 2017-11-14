Charlotte Dedicates Tonight’s Match (Video), Possible Survivor Series Pre-Show Addition, The Bellas

– Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this Wednesday with Birdie Joe taking her first gassy road trip with The Bella Twins, featuring a wardrobe malfunction from Nikki Bella.

– There’s been talk of adding another RAW vs. SmackDown match to the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday, according to PWInsider. The two-hour pre-show currently has Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore scheduled.

– WWE’s website noted that Charlotte Flair did Facebook Live Q&A today and dedicated tonight’s match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya to her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The match will take place in her hometown of Charlotte, NC. You can see the video below: