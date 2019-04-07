Charlotte Flair and Andrade Confirm Relationship At WWE Hall of Fame

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are officially an item.

“This is our big coming out party,” Flair said while being interviewed on the red carpet by Charly Caruso prior to the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Flair noted that Andrade chose her dress and that he calls her “mami.”

The relationship wasn’t exactly a secret as they began sharing photos of them together a few days ago on social media. But this is the first time they’ve publicly confirmed that they’re an item.

You can watch Caruso’s interview with Flair and Andrade beginning at the 52:24 mark.