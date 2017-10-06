Charlotte Flair Is Enjoying Her Break From Being The Evil Queen, But Kind Of Misses It Too

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Charlotte Flair said she misses being “the evil queen,” but she’s also enjoying her break from being mean all the time.

“I do miss the evil queen, but I think that my on-camera relationship with Becky is allowing the audience to see a softer side of the queen,” she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “For two years I was so intense and stern and always in the title picture. I think now the audience gets to take a breath of fresh air with me, so when I do turn into the evil queen again, they are ready for it. It’s a nice break right now for my character and for the audience.”

On working with Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, Flair said, “I think part of our success is because we don’t necessarily do this to be stars. We work together as superstars to change the game for women, so we never lose touch with why we are doing this. But I am traveling the world with my best friend (Becky Lynch) in a car 90% of the time. Getting lost, getting in car accidents, eating at random places in the middle of the night. So, it is that great.”

She also gave advice to young people who want to break into the wrestling business.

“First and foremost, go to school, go to college and get your education. Because I am living proof that it doesn’t really matter how old you are when you start. I started very late in the game and it hasn’t changed my path to success. Secondly, if it is something you are still passionate about after college, then get in contact with the WWE Performance Center and find out when their tryouts are. Go to a tryout and see what you need to work on. But when you do go, know it is more about showing off who you are as a person and your personality and are you coachable versus ‘Hey, I’ve got all these moves and I’m athletic!’”