Charlotte Flair On Being Traded To WWE SmackDown Live, Her Time in NXT, Her Career and More

Former RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News. Here are some of the highlights.

Being traded to SmackDown Live:

“I’ve established myself on ‘Raw,’” explained Charlotte, “so I feel moving to a different brand, the pressure of reestablishing myself with a whole new group of women and figuring out where my character goes on SmackDown.”

“I can’t speak for the other women on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’ but I know, for myself, personally, the minute I left ‘Raw’ Monday night I said to myself ‘SmackDown’ is the women’s division that you’re gonna want to be on,” said Charlotte. “That’s my mindset. Yes, competition is in full effect because that’s kind of the point of having two brands. “Obviously, I want both brands to do well but I’m just that competitive. I want the ‘SmackDown’ women to do extremely well and let’s see what we can do.”

Her career up to this point:

“I look at myself in NXT and then I look at how far I’ve come on the main roster,” said Charlotte. “I just think in my mind if I keep working as hard as I do and keep giving it my all that I will continue to get better. I’ve only even wrestled for WWE. I am NXT homegrown. I look at it that I have so much to learn. “Obviously, having my dad’s last name, I think that’s more the chip on my shoulder because it has been a mixed blessing. I always will have the Flair stigma and I think that’s where I deserve to be there or this or I’m not just his daughter. I think that’s the chip on my shoulder.”