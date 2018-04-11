Charlotte Flair On Her WWE Future, Dixie Carter Reacts To Bobby Lashley’s Return

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. Flair sent out the following tweet about her WWE future:

A whirlwind week. Highs, lows. Victories, defeats. Who knows what the future holds and WHERE it takes me? But I will be ready. A real queen can always readjust her crown. pic.twitter.com/axe5cl5dq0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 11, 2018

– As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, former WWE/TNA star Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE. He interrupted Elias while he was cutting a promo and laid him out with a suplex. Former TNA President Dixie Carter sent out the following tweet: