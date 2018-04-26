Charlotte Flair On How She Didn’t Set Out To Be A Wrestler, Best Advice Ric Flair

WHAS 11 TV recently interviewed former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Speaking to her dad and getting his advice:

“I call my Dad every single morning, whether I’m nervous about a promo or match, especially on WrestleMania 34 – at the grandest stage – against Asuka. I was probably texting him everyday, all day for two weeks, ‘Dad, what if we don’t steal the show? What if we don’t exceed expectations?’ and he just calms me down because he’s been in that position. [The biggest advice he’s given] is to know who you are when you walk through the curtain.”

How she didn’t set out to be a wrestler:

“No. I played sports, and I played volleyball in college. I grew up idolizing my dad, but I was more like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad!’ He goes, ‘Wooo,’ has blonde hair, has a robe, but I didn’t really follow the business. But in 2012, my little brother wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps. We were in WrestleMania in Miami, and he was like, ‘You could do this with me!’ I had graduated college. I was just personal training and kind of lost. And I said, ‘OK, you know what? I want to do this with you. And three months later, I reported to WWE in July of 2012. And the rest is history.”