Charlotte Flair On Receiving Negative Crowd Reaction, Her WWE Goals

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was a recent guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. Here are the highlights.



Receiving A Negative Crowd Reaction:



“Honestly, if I wasn’t getting a reaction, we’d have a problem. Whether you’re being cheered or booed, you’re here to make the audience react and that’s how I look at it. I don’t look at it as a negative. I look at it as if the fans are invested in a story.”



Striving To Be Better:



“It’s not that I go, ‘Gosh, I’m satisfied.’ I just go, ‘I want more, it’s not good enough.’ Not good enough as in my performance, going, ‘Gosh, if I can obtain that, I wonder what I could do the next year and the next year.’ It’s not a negative thing. It’s just saying, ‘Wow, at one point I thought these things were unattainable; but, they’re not.’ Not being scared to fail and going for something, I think wold be the bigger issue, is it’s OK to fail. That’s how you learn; but, by saying it’s not enough, it’s more like wow, we debuted on the main roster, now let’s win a championship. I won a championship, let’s main event a pay-per-view. We main evented a pay-per-view, let’s main event Hell In A Cell. Let’s steal the show at WrestleMania. Let’s win both titles. It’s like Ok, I got here, how far can I go? My whole thing is I just always want to get better. I want to evolve and I’m not someone that goes, ‘I know it all or I have nothing else to learn.’ I still feel like I have so much to learn.”

Her Career Goals:



“One of my goals is (laughter), I really want a Ben & Jerry’s flavor, a Woo-Licious. It sounds so ridiculous (laughter). If I keep liking every single flavor on their Twitter handle, will they get the hint? I see Flair-licious. I see Woo-Licious. I’d really like to get my first name on the carton (laughter); but, I just don’t know how. Charlotte’s Web-Licious (laughter)? I don’t know. Some of my goals aren’t even wrestling related. I just want to continue to grow as a person….and I do want to fall in love. I’m a hopeless romantic; but, I have fallen in love with my wrestling boots right now. They’re what’s changing my world…..The Birdie Bee line by the Bellas? I love it and I want a line of something, so I just have all these thoughts and is that possible one day? Is something like that possible?…I’m really searching for something that I am that passionate about in order to produce. You just can’t say, ‘I want to sell this because of X,Y,Z.’ You’re very good at podcasts because you’re interested in the individual and telling their story. I’m looking for that one thing that I’m as passionate about to do as well. It might just be coaching at the PC. Who knows?”