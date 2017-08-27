Charlotte Flair On Returning To Action, Braun Strowman’s Monstrous Displays Of Strength

– After appearing at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago Friday, Charlotte Flair is back on the road with WWE.

It is her first live event since Ric Flair was hospitalized two weeks ago. Charlotte tweeted the following regarding her weekend schedule.

A setback is a setup for a comeback 👸🏼

🛩

Baton Rouge, LA Sat.

Monroe, LA Sun.

Texarkana, AR Mon.

Little Rock, AR #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NlqqHkoE7Y — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 26, 2017

– WWE counts down the 10 most incredible displays of strength by Braun Strowman in the latest edition of WWE Top 10.